13 free agents Hearts and Hibs could sign outside the transfer window

Just because the transfer window is closed doesn't mean Hearts and Hibs can't strengthen further.

Craig Levein and Paul Heckingbottom will likely see their transfer business as complete but there remain a number of players who could improve the Edinburgh clubs on the market after being freed by their clubs. There are experienced individuals who would improve the midfield, attacking options and those who would simply add quality depth. See if there are any players you would like to see your side sign.

Was Hibs' best player before he left last January. A number of fans would like to see his return.

Didn't go well for him on his return to Motherwell but 120 goals in 333 Championship appearances is an attractive proposition.

Proved at Kilmarnock across two spells that he is one of the best midfielders in the league on his day.

The midfielder left Rangers this summer. Vastly experienced and an abundance of quality.

Had been linked with Hibs when Neil Lennon was boss. More than 60 goals in leass than 100 top-flight Scottish games.

It was reported both Edinburgh clubs and Aberdeen were keen on the 46 times capped Scottish international. More than 300 Premier League appearances.

The former Scotland captain is a local boy and would be provide excellent platform at he base of the midfield, particularly for Hibs.

The type of players a number of clubs would like in that he can fill in at a number of positions. Mainly defensive midfield and right-back.

Another midfielder with plenty of Premier League experience. Still only 27 and provides versatility.