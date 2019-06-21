2019/20 Scottish Premiership fixtures: Hearts begin with a trip to Aberdeen as Hibs host St Mirren

Hearts and Hibs have found out their fixtures for the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership.
Craig Levein's men travel to Aberdeen on the opening day of the season, while Hibs welcome St Mirren, who survived via the play-off, to Easter Road.
The first derby of the season will be played in Leith, scheduled for Saturday, 21 September.
There will be a Boxing Day derby this year at Tynecastle Park with the final clash between the rivals before the split taking place on 4 March, a Wednesday night at Easter Road.
After their trip to Pittodrie Hearts host Ross County then travel to Celtic Park before back-to-back homes games against Motherwell and Hamilton.
Hibs follow their opening day game with the Buddies with a visit to Ibrox before St Johnstone come to the Capital. Two away games follow with trips to Motherwell and Kilmarnock.
Post split fixtures are scheduled for:
Saturday, 18 April
Saturday, 25 April
Saturday, 2 May
Wednesday, 13 May
Saturday, 16 May
Click for the full Hearts fixture list
Click for the full Hibs fixture list