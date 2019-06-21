2019/20 Scottish Premiership fixtures: Hearts begin with a trip to Aberdeen as Hibs host St Mirren

Hearts and Hibs have found out their fixtures for the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership.

Craig Levein's men travel to Aberdeen on the opening day of the season, while Hibs welcome St Mirren, who survived via the play-off, to Easter Road.

Hearts and Hibs will first meet in September. Picture: SNS

The first derby of the season will be played in Leith, scheduled for Saturday, 21 September.

There will be a Boxing Day derby this year at Tynecastle Park with the final clash between the rivals before the split taking place on 4 March, a Wednesday night at Easter Road.

After their trip to Pittodrie Hearts host Ross County then travel to Celtic Park before back-to-back homes games against Motherwell and Hamilton.

Hibs follow their opening day game with the Buddies with a visit to Ibrox before St Johnstone come to the Capital. Two away games follow with trips to Motherwell and Kilmarnock.

Post split fixtures are scheduled for:

Saturday, 18 April

Saturday, 25 April

Saturday, 2 May

Wednesday, 13 May

Saturday, 16 May

Click for the full Hearts fixture list

Click for the full Hibs fixture list