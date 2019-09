So enjoy this stroll down memory lane as we remember some of the players to have completed their move to the Edinburgh club with just hours to spare.

1. Jose Goncalves The defender originally joined on loan in January 2006. He was one of the more successful signings that window, remaining at Hearts for four-and-a-half years.

2. Joaquim Adao The Swiss midfielder was signed to add some fight to the centre of the park in January 2018.

3. Mirsad Beslija Hearts' record signing came on deadline day as the Gorgie Road side were finally able to secure a 850,000 deal for the Bosnian winger.

4. David Milinkovic A popular player with the fans, the winger arrived on loan from Genoa at the end of the summer window in 2017.

