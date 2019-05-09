Aberdeen v Hearts preview: Hearts without two stars | fringe players to play a role | battle of teenagers

Hearts travel to Aberdeen for the penultimate match of their 2018-19 Scottish Premiership season on Friday night in front of the BT Sport cameras.

Uche Ikpeazu was injured during last week's match with Kilmarnock.

Despite a run of one win in six matches, boss Craig Levein has admitted that he’ll be looking to play some of his fringe players over the course of the remaining league games as he looks to get his side fit and ready for the cup final.

Hearts can still catch rivals Hibs in fifth place, but with the Easter Road side holding a three-point advantage and a vastly superior goal difference, chances are slim, especially as Hearts will have to travel to Celtic Park for the final match.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, are looking to keep the pressure up on Kilmarnock in the battle for third place. The two sides are level on points with Killie holding the advantage on goal difference. Killie will host Hibs on Saturday.

Aberdeen team news

Derby-bound Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie will not get the chance to run out at Pittodrie one last time after being ruled out of Friday’s clash. The midfielder - who will join Frank Lampard’s team in the summer - has an ankle knock but could return to face Hibernian at Easter Road on the final day of the Ladbrokes Premiership season, along with Connor McLennan (hamstring) and Gary Mackay-Steven (calf). Andrew Considine returns from suspension to face the Jambos while Stephen Gleeson is in contention after sitting out last week’s Celtic defeat. Niall McGinn (ankle), Tommie Hoban (knee) and Frank Ross (back) are still missing.

Possible Aberdeen team

Lewis; Logan, Considine, McKenna, Lowe; Ball, Ferguson, Campbell; May, Cosgrove, Stewart. Subs from: Cerny, Virtanen, Devlin, Halford, Gleeson, E Ross, Wilson.

Hearts team news

Hearts will be without Uche Ikpeazu and Peter Haring when they face Aberdeen. Ikpeazu damaged his hamstring last week against Kilmarnock while Haring is still dealing with a groin complaint. Callumn Morrison, Aidan Keena, Ben Garuccio, Demetri Mitchell and Steven Naismith are all still out with knee injuries.

Possible Hearts team

Zlamal; Souttar, Berra, Dikamona; Godinho, Cochrane, Bozanic, Mulraney; Clare, MacLean, Edwards. Subs from: Doyle, Burns, Smith, Brandon, Shaughnessy, Djoum, Lee, Vanecek.

Magic number

4 - Hearts have won four times in the league in 2019. That’s four wins in 15 matches. Aberdeen were one of those downed by the Jambos, losing 2-1 at Tynecastle in their last meeting despite leading at the break.

Key battle

Seeing as there’s no Ikpeazu for our usual ‘Ikpeazu v defender he’s facing’ analysis, on this occasion we’ll go for Harry Cochrane against Lewis Ferguson: battle of the two teenage centre-midfielders. There’s no great certainties about who’ll start the game (as you can see from our team prediction above) but it seems likely that Cochrane will continue to get a run out as Levein will look to build his fitness before the final. The Hearts man will look to pull the strings in the midfield area, though he’ll be in for a fight with Ferguson’s tenacity and determination often a constant in Aberdeen matches. If Hearts are going to have a chance of victory, they’ll need someone to perform in the middle of the park. Cochrane certainly has the ability to do so.

Referee

This will be the first match league match involving Hearts that Bobby Madden has officiated since Levein blasted the referee and his team following the 2-1 defeat to Rangers at Tynecastle, where Alfredo Morelos headed in the winning goal despite being in an offside position when the ball was played. He did, however, oversee the two matches against Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup. In the replay he awarded Hearts a rather spot penalty (missed by Ikpeazu) and waved away appeals for a late Thistle spot kick after Christophe Berra appeared to trip Miles Storey.

