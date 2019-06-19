Aberdeen win race to sign 'Hearts and Hibs target' Craig Bryson

Aberdeen have won the battle to sign former Scotland midfielder Craig Bryson, according to the Daily Record.

READ MORE - Rangers, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen learn potential Europa League round two opponents

The 32-year-old is a free agent after knocking back a contract extension to remain in the Midlands beyond his eight years at Pride Park.

Derby County midfielder Craig Bryson.

With Hearts and Hibs also said to be interested, Bryson has decided instead to join Derek McInnes' side. His former team Kilmarnock were also credited with making a contract offer.

He is expected to put pen to paper on a two-year deal and officially join up with his new Pittodrie team-mates next month.

He becomes the club's fourth summer signing after the capture of Ash Taylor, Curtis Main and Ryan Hedges.

Aberdeen will begin their 2019/20 campaign with a clash against Finish side RoPS Rovaniemi in the Europa League on July 11.

READ MORE - Celtic 'make offer' for Gabala defender, Rangers miss out on target, SFPL 'could sue MSPs over sectarianism' - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

