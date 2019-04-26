‘Absolute nonsense’: Hearts boss Craig Levein reacts to SFA action

Hearts boss Craig Levein was unimpressed with the Scottish Football Association disciplinary action he and the club faced on Thursday.

Hearts and Aberdeen players had a tussle during the latter's 2-1 win at Tynecastle recently. Picture: SNS

Hearts were fined £500, along with Aberdeen, after being found guilty of being involved in a confrontation with the Dons featuring three or more of their players. Levein also received a censure after being found to have committed misconduct following comments made while watching an under-18s Edinburgh derby.

The Hearts manager/director of football said: “The one with Aberdeen, we’d have called that handbags a while ago. I still don’t see the merit of delving into something. There were no punches thrown. It’s not like it was a melee. I just thought there was nothing in it.

“But you introduce new rules, you dissect them, you look at them and say ‘he’s squared up to him in an aggressive manner, he has pushed him’. And before you know it, you need to find three people that have done that, if you look closely enough. I really don’t know why we are seeking these things.

“And the other one was just an absolute nonsense. An absolute nonsense.”

