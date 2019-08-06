Albion Rovers 1 Hearts Colts 4: Aidan Keena bags brace in emphatic Challenge Cup win

Aidan Keena struck twice as Hearts Colts cruised into the second round of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup with a comfortable 4-1 victory away to a League Two side Albion Rovers.

The Jambos starting XI, remarkably, was made up entirely of players who have had some kind of first-team exposure.

Andy Kirk’s side bossed the opening half hour and managed to get themselves two goals ahead.

After the lively Anthony McDonald had hit the post with a free-kick from 25 yards out, the visitors went in front in the 23rd minute when Alex Petkov turned in Chris Hamilton’s knockdown from close range.

The Gorgie Colts doubled their lead four minutes later when Keena ran on to a through ball from Euan Henderson and tucked beyond Ryan Goodfellow.

Just as Hearts looked to be in full control, however, League Two Rovers - managed by ex-Hibs attacker Kevin Harper - pulled one back in 33 minutes through Smart Osadolor’s header.

Goalkeeper Colin Doyle had to make two important saves after the break to keep his side in front – one from Osadolor and then another from Daniel Scally’s penalty.

Hearts then missed a penalty of their own when Keena’s effort was saved, but a couple of goals from Henderson and Keena quickly put the game beyond Rovers.

Hearts Colts: Doyle, Logan, Baur, Hamilton, Petkov, Burns, C Smith, Cochrane, Keena, McDonald, Henderson. Subs: Ritchie, Stone, Currie, Ward, Makovora, McGill.