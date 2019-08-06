Albion Rovers v Hearts U21s: Admission details and who is likely to be involved for Jambos in Caramel Wafer Cup tie

Hearts Under-21s enter the SPFL Challenge Cup this evening with a trip to Albion Rovers.

The competition has been rebranded as the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup this season to much hilarity, but it nonetheless provides youngsters at Premiership clubs with a vital chance to test themselves against experienced first-team professionals.

Under-20 teams were used prior to this season but that rule has been relaxed to allow under-21 players to take part.

The Hearts squad youth coach Andy Kirk takes to Cliftonhill for tonight’s first-round tie is likely to include the likes of Cammy Logan, Connor Smith, Dean Ritchie, Euan Henderson and Chris Hamilton.

All of the above have experience of playing for the senior Hearts side, while Rovers manager Kevin Harper has assembled a young team in Coatbridge.

Admission to the match, which kicks off at 7.45pm, is £6 for adults and £3 for concessions. Under-21s go free with a paying adult.