Andy Irving explains why he feels ready for a first-team place at Hearts

A multitude of experienced midfielders stand before Andy Irving in the queue for Hearts first-team jerseys. The teenager is not fazed. He intends to show manager Craig Levein he deserves a place in next season’s squad regardless of the fierce competition.

Peter Haring, Oliver Bozanic, Olly Lee, Sean Clare and Ryan Edwards are ahead of him for a central midfield berth. That’s before Arnaud Djoum’s future has been finalised, for talks with the Cameroon internationalist remain ongoing. Then there’s Harry Cochrane, another teen protege.

Irving is 19 and, like every Hearts youth, eager to establish himself in Levein’s plans. His talent is clear to anyone who has watched him play: Expert vision and a sorcerous left foot make him perhaps the best passer of a ball currently at Riccarton. That does not guarantee game time. Not yet, at least.

Irving faces a critical summer striving to prove himself and cement a slot in the team for season 2019/20. After loan spells at Berwick Rangers and Falkirk, plus 90 minutes in the final league game of the season in front of 60,000 people at Celtic Park, he feels ready.

“I’d hope so. I hope my opportunities come more often,” he told the Evening News. “It’s just about me working hard and proving to the manager that I can handle it. I feel I’ve improved since my loan spells. I want to play a lot more for this club.

“I will make sure I’m in good shape when I come back for pre-season. I want to be fitter than I was last year, fitter than I was the year before. I want to try to improve every year. If I can get as fit as anything and play a couple of games in pre-season, then you never know what could happen.”

Irving has seven senior appearances with Hearts but the craving for more should not be confused with a make-or-break situation. He has time on his side with a contract for another year and the knowledge that he is still a developing footballer.

If he can’t infiltrate Levein’s plans this year, another loan is always an option. “There is a big squad with a lot of midfielders and a lot of competition,” he said. “It’s probably a case of me coming in for pre-season, working hard and trying to work my way into the squad. If that doesn’t happen, I don’t know. Maybe it will be another loan. I’m looking forward to getting into pre-season again.

“If I get the opportunity to go out and play men’s football, I’m sure it would do me good. Hopefully I could then come back and kick on even more with Hearts. That would be my aim. Whatever comes my way, I want to make sure I keep improving.

“I think that’s important for me. When you compare men’s football, it’s very tough and it’s quicker. You see how quickly Celtic moved the ball around in that game I played. It’s probably the best I’ve experienced. Playing men’s football has benefited a lot of guys my age. I learned a lot at Falkirk. We were in a sticky situation there. If you don’t learn, you won’t play. If you don’t learn from that mistake you’ve made and you keep making the same mistake, then you won’t play. I think it’s key to learn.

“In men’s football you have to go out and get three points every week. It’s relentless. Reserves is more relaxed.”

Asked whether the year ahead is the most important of his fledgling career, he replied: “I would think so, yes. The way I look at it, the next year is always the most important. I’m looking at the new season coming and I’m determined to relish it, go for it and hope it bodes well.”