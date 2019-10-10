Anguish for Hearts' Michael Smith and Northern Ireland as Dutch strike late
Hearts defender Michael Smith played his part for Northern Ireland as they came within minutes of stunning the Netherlands in a Euro 2020 qualifier.
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 21:50 pm
The in-form Hearts right-back was selected from the start as he won his fifth cap for his country.
Despite picking up a booking on 67 minutes, Smith was part of a Northern Ireland back-line that kept the Dutch quiet until the 80th minute.
Michael O'Neill's men took a shock lead in Rotterdam on 72 minutes through a header from Josh Magennis, but the Dutch responded thanks to Memphis Depay.
It was late heartbreak for Smith and Co when Frenkie de Jong fired the hosts in stoppage time, with Depay adding a third soon after.
Northern Ireland can still qualify for next year's tournament, although they will almost certainly need to take points from the Czech Republic in Belfast on Sunday.