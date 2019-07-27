'Announce Jason Cummings' - Hearts fans react after Betfred Cup draw with East Fife

Hearts fans showed their displeasure at Bayview Stadium and did not hold back on line.

@mikey_tpb: "Be class if Hearts signed some players that could kick a football instead of running up sand dunes and picking weights up."

@rossd1987: "Another embarrassment"

@Danielinglis51: "Going to be another long season"

@malcolmbooden: "Announce Jason Cummings or Kyle Lafferty ASAP"

@NewJerseyJambo: "Three games against lower league teams and two went to penalties and in one we scraped a win at home to a League Two side. There are some predictable histrionics on this thread but there is a need for concern. Last year’s attacking problems look to persist. Very worrying."

@Deggs2012: "Erm, is anyone coaching finishing?? Just asking as delivery last season was shocking and now everything is sclaffed or over the bar."

@JohnMyles1604: "Well let's all strap ourselves in cause this is going to be one hell of a roller-coaster season!!!"

@smclean1986: "#AnnounceEndOfSeason"

@littlegoldfish8: "We really shouldn't be struggling against lower league opposition. Stenhousemuir and East Fife? Seriously?"

@KevinFraserPP: "More embarrassment. Hard work for such a soft group"

@faireality: “'Paper over the cracks' springs to mind"

@Bifo8: "Great defence, mediocre midfield and nothing in the final third. Simply not good enough"

@brianfdouglas: "91 shots in 4 matches...6 goals. Abysmal. If they had conceded 1 more to East Fife in the ‘90’ it would have meant total elimination from the tournament; only one goal difference from the position that got Cathro sacked! They were worse today than Wednesday! NOT GOOD ENOUGH!"

@PiperJambo: "I wonder if all of those that are saying "Relax. It's basically preseason" thought it was harsh treatment to sack Cathro? After all, it was only a pre-season tourney. Glad to see that extra shooting practice worked out..."

Following the final whistle a section of the away support sang that the club are in the "wrong hands" under Craig Levein. It was a felling shared by some online.

@HeartsRant: "Are we allowed to be concerned about Levein’s stewardship of Heart of Midlothian yet?"

@DSStrachan: "Budge’s legacy at Hearts will always be positive for the transformation since admin. But without being over dramatic, she’s in real danger of tarnishing that with her commitment to Levein, no matter what. Severe pressure on three (not easy) opening league fixtures and LC last 16."

@HarryTa21155006: "Dear god. The pressure is building on him.Time for a different approach."