'Anthony McDonald is a baller': Hearts fans react to 2-0 victory over Cowdenbeath

Hearts fans react on social media after their side moved top of Group A in the Betfred Cup with a 2-0 win over Cowdenbeath.

@dannyjambo: "Perfect! Job done, no slip ups."

@LiamCarlyon: "Wins a win! Come on the JT’s!"

@elle_bain96: "I’ll take that."

@JamboMalc: "Good first half tonight, could easily have been 4 at the break. Bit of a dull old stroll in the second but again should have hit the net 2 or 3 times. Top boys tonight...Halkett and McDonald."

@Loveofthegame19: "Halkett and Macdonald pick of bunch tonight. No one else stood out, without playing badly, although thought Burns had a poor night. Should have been 5 or 6 by HT, with another few huge chances missed 2nd half. Hopefully goals will come."

@ConnorHMFC: "Things to take from that game: Anthony Mcdonald is a baller. Berra and Bobby Burns are ******* *****. Dario Zanatta is a greedy *******

@Thejamtarts51: "From what I’ve seen we really need a strong midfielder. I know it was against Cowdenbeath but we’re looking good. Should’ve gave them a thrashing tonight, really impressed with the young lad Anthony McDonald."

@HeartsThough: "Is there anyone I love more in life than Anthony McDonald? Not ******* likely

@MrCraigMcGill: "Anthony McDonald starting the season on form. Hope he keeps this up. I’d like to see him get his chance this season."

@neiljcockburn: "Could Anthony McDonald be the answer to our 20 goals a season striker problem? Yes, imo."

@RFBorthwick: "Best players over the 90 were Clare, Halkett and McDonald. Second 45 was poor tbh but the game was well won. Seeing Hearts on a sunny midweek is one of life’s wee treats."

@MrsMiko1874: "Definitely felt Clare looked more involved today than Friday night. Hoping Washington finds his scoring boots soon, had chances just needs to finish them and take off!!!"