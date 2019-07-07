Arnaud Djoum set to finally confirm Hearts future plans after Cameroon’s CAN exit

Arnaud Djoum is set to confirm his plans for the future after he and Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign ended over the weekend.

Djoum is currently a free agent after his Hearts contract expired last month. Despite the Tynecastle club making an offer to keep the 30-year-old in Edinburgh, the former Lech Poznan and Roda JC midfielder is exploring other options, with reports claiming that he is on the brink of joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Raed on a two-year deal.

Holders Cameroon blew a 2-1 lead against Nigeria on Saturday to lose 3-2 and exit the tournament at the last-16 stage. Djoum was an unused substitute.

The Indomitable Lions’ exit means Djoum can now decide what his future holds. He has enjoyed four years in Gorgie, but knows that his next contract is likely to be his last chance to make a lucrative move considering his age.

Djoum was also offered terms by Cypriot side Apollon Limassol, but he is likely to choose the Middle East as his next destination.