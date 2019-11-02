Austin MacPhee adds Donald Park to his backroom staff ahead of semi-final

Interim Hearts boss Austin MacPhee has added Donald Park to his backroom staff ahead of Sunday's match with Rangers.

The experienced coach returned in the summer to the club he previously served as player and assistant manager to take up a role within the academy.

MacPhee has decided to promote him to his team for the Betfred Cup semi-final clash at Hampden Park as he looks to gain experience and get fresh insight into his squad.

Donald Park in his former role as Scotland under-19s coach. Picture: SNS

The assistant boss of the last three years was promoted to the main role after the club sacked manager Craig Levein on Thursday.

He said of Park's addition: “I wanted to change the dynamic of the backroom staff a little bit. Donald is hugely respected in Scottish football and I think he has something to offer to the first team.

“My experiences of sitting beside someone with Donald’s level of experience, like Jimmy Nicholl with Northern Ireland, is that sometimes they say less but it has more value.

“I also think it’s good that Donald doesn’t know too much about the players. Sometimes you can have an opinion about a thing that should change but doesn’t, and he’ll have a fresh set of eyes about the way that I work. I know that if he thinks I’m doing something wrong then he’ll tell me.