Austin MacPhee reveals feelings among Hearts squad after Craig Levein sacking

Hearts interim manager Austin MacPhee described the main feelings at their training ground as "shock" and "guilt" following the sacking of Craig Levein.

MacPhee will take charge for Sunday's Betfred Cup semi-final against Rangers after defeat by St Johnstone proved Levein's final game in charge.

When asked for his reaction, MacPhee said: "Shock, to be honest. The timing of it, even in the media people saw the semi-final as a crucial game if we hadn't won in midweek."

Austin MacPhee has taken temporary charge of the Hearts team. Picture: SNS

On the players, he added: "I think in any situation like this the first thing they feel is guilt. All of us do. It's the byproduct of everybody in the organisation not performing at the levels they should be.