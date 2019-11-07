Austin MacPhee reveals why Hearts are training at a junior ground in St Andrews

Hearts interim manager Austin MacPhee has taken the squad to St Andrews

Hearts' interim manager Austin MacPhee has taken the squad to St Andrews for more demanding training ahead of Saturday's vital meeting with St Mirren.

The Edinburgh club left their plush Riccarton training base and headed for the more modest surroundings of Barnett Park, home of junior club St Andrews United.

They are spending two days in Fife to prepare for the bottom-of-the-table Premiership match at Tynecastle Park this weekend.

"We want the players to think that Saturday is a cup final for us. We haven't won at home in far too long," MacPhee explained to Hearts TV.

“I think that coming here allows us to train more, have more focus, have more time with the players and make sure that they’re crystal clear in what we want them to do on Saturday.

“It’s our last home game for a period as well and it’s so important that we give the supporters a performance. This allows us to spend longer with the players and allows us to make sure that we cover absolutely everything that we want to going into the game.

“I also like the environment here. We’re at a Juniors ground just now, there’s a hill on it and we want to make sure that the way that we train is difficult and demanding - and they’re ready to fly out of the traps at Tynecastle on Saturday.