Austin MacPhee: Why I’ll never shirk responsibility and why I chose Hearts over India

In a society where many people refuse to take responsibility, a chat with Austin MacPhee is refreshing. Hearts’ assistant coach is compelling company at the team’s pre-season base in Ireland as he talks everything from Kyle Lafferty to Nicolae Ceausescu.

MacPhee turns 40 this year and exudes an unshakeable passion for his work. Interest from the Indian club Pune City was rejected last summer because he enjoys extra responsibility under Hearts owner Ann Budge and manager Craig Levein.

MacPhee has a strong working relationship with Hearts boss Craig Levein. Pic: SNS

That helped him negotiate Conor Washington’s recent arrival through his dual coaching role with Northern Ireland. He was also instrumental in Lafferty’s capture two years back, but more of that later. MacPhee is speaking for the first time publicly about why he stayed at Tynecastle Park despite swathes of money on offer to become a manager in India.

“When I first came to Hearts, I had the option with Scotland [as performance director],” he explains. “I spoke to the SFA and it coincided with the opportunity to come here in 2016. The financial decision would have been to go to the SFA, but the football decision was to join Hearts. Being honest, not even then did I realise what a big club Hearts was.

“I’ve been through a period here which hasn’t been the most successful in history but there have been a lot of changes. I hope I’ve been one of the people who have tried to give as much stability as possible while players and the manager have changed.

“When the opportunity in India arose, ignoring the money, it’s a relatively new Indian club which had sacked ten managers in ten years. Why would they not sack you? It was clear the owners didn’t understand anything about football. Financially, they were wealthy and it was kind of a false league.

MacPhee enjoyed working with characters such as Kyle Lafferty at Hearts. Pic: SNS

“I had opportunities to earn a lot of money in America after living there for four years but nothing seemed to mean enough to people for me to continue there. I then moved to Romania. I went from one of the most wealthy countries in the world to a country rebuilding itself after Ceausescu.

“I haven’t made decisions in my life purely to make money and I think that has helped the stability of my career. I’ve had other opportunities in management but I wanted to keep my career moving and gaining experience. You have to trust your instinct.

“There are a lot of reasons why I wouldn’t go to India or China at this stage. I’ve no idea what the future holds, however I’m not applying for managers jobs. People think I’m just this young guy with long hair but I’ve been doing this for a long time. Jimmy Nicholl has said to me it’s a skill in itself just staying in football because so many people want your job. People who continue to employ you must respect you for the skills you add.”

MacPhee’s role at Hearts involves coaching the first team alongside Jon Daly and Liam Fox. He specialises in video analysis. Perhaps an unexpected skill manifested itself through Lafferty’s arrival. The pair’s relationship with Northern Ireland helped lure the striker to Tynecastle, where he scored 19 goals in one season for the first time since John Robertson.

MacPhee was instrumental in getting Conor Washington to sign for Hearts. Pic: SNS

“I like being held accountable provided I’m given responsibility,” says MacPhee. “For example: People say, ‘don’t sign Kyle Lafferty because he’s trouble’. I say, ‘Sign Kyle Lafferty and I’ll be accountable for it but give me the responsibility of dealing with him at times where he’s annoying you’. That’s a risk, eh? But it went well.

“Ann and Craig have maybe seen me taking responsibility for that. So, when I come to them with a proposal on Conor Washington, they feel they can hold me accountable. I have some responsibility to speak to Craig on how we can utilise him to get the best out of him. Those things keep me motivated at Hearts. If the team wins or loses, I feel responsible.”

Like all of us, there is a notion that MacPhee just wants to feel wanted. He is valued at Hearts and appreciates the club’s stature. Just as important is stability and trust. Pune City are anything but stable and whether he would have got time to earn trust there is debatable.

He knows what he has at Hearts and that Budge does not make rash or knee-jerk decisions. It is something of a rarity in modern football. “I like to be involved in things that are important to people,” says MacPhee. “Every club is important to some people. However, there aren’t many clubs where you can win a domestic cup and 150,000 people show up in the Capital city. That isn’t happening for many clubs, even in the English Premier League.

“Ann Budge has saved something here, probably because of the connection to her daughter and the special moments she had as a supporter. She still wants to help. I see her investment being long-term. She is probably putting foundations in place for Hearts like she did with her business.

“The academy is a long-term thing, the new stand is a long-term thing, the new pitch is a long-term thing. Football is so short-term that you begin to see that other football clubs and other opportunities are maybe not what they are cracked up to be. At Hearts, if you work hard and take responsibility for things – like signing Kyle Lafferty or Conor Washington – there isn’t the irrational reaction from the board if you don’t win.

“I want to leave the house on a Saturday morning knowing we’ve done everything to prepare the team to have the best chance of winning. The level of focus we put into the final two games of last season against Celtic, if we can maintain that level of diligence, it will really give the team a good chance of winning consistently this season. We underperformed in the league last season, although we would take a cup final and a semi-final every year.”

He goes back to responsibility, clearly a topic he feels strongly about. If there is pressure on Levein at times then MacPhee seems determined to share it. “Although I was born in Scotland, grew up here and have a really keen interest in football, I never realised what a big club Hearts was until I was in it,” he reveals.

“The supporters speak to me all the time about their passion and being involved in Foundation of Hearts. You feel responsible for people’s Saturday night. I didn’t feel as responsible at St Mirren. At some English Premier League clubs, I don’t think the folk there feel as responsible for the supporters. A lot of people who support clubs down there can’t afford to go to the games. Or the owner is Chinese and will get rid of you if you don’t win four out of eight. You are involved in survival mode.

“All the things Craig does through his role as director of football are for the long-term good of the club. I hope to be involved when all these things bear fruit. They have to bear fruit sooner or later or, by the nature of the game, you aren’t involved. I have a confidence that they will begin to click into place soon and we are all looking forward to that.”