‘Balls on the table’ – Loic Damour says Hearts face massive test of character at Hibs

Loic Damour admits Hearts face a serious test of their character in Sunday’s Edinburgh derby.

The Tynecastle side are a point adrift at the foot of the table as they prepare to travel to Easter Road to play Hibs.

Damour, who has previous experience of playing in a derby for Strasbourg against Metz in France, insists his underperforming team must rise to the occasion in Leith and show they have the mettle required to turn their situation around. “I think this is a good game for us to have,” he said. “We need to show our character and put our balls on the table, you know what I mean.

“If we win against Hibs that can change the season for us. We need to work hard, change what we need to change, and be ready for Sunday because it’s going to be a big game for everyone here.”