'Beating Hibs just papered over the cracks': Hearts fans react to Tynecastle defeat against Kilmarnock

Hearts fans have let their feelings known on social media after watching their side lose 1-0 to Kilmarnock in the Ladbrokes Premiership.
READ MORE - How the Hearts players rated during 1-0 home defeat to Kilmarnock
@cr_1874: "Boooooooo."
@scottgb73: "Yet another hopeless result!!!!"
@adairfraser_: "Won't be back."
@stufenwick7: "You can expect an angry email first thing Monday morning."
@EdinburghSon: "On my birthday too Hearts. Cheers, I'm crying."
@RossDMcDermid: "Knew this would happen, beating Hibs just papered over the cracks again, back to the same old p**h."
@Scott_Hay_: "Only 6 points off 4th everyone!"
@JamboAldo: "Get him out of my bloody club. Now."
@Lewis20Hanlon03: "4-6-0 what a formation."
@chris_derry: "The obvious option for manager is Michael O'Neill. The Hearts board will choose Jock the Jambo."
@AB33__: "Not won a league game at home in 6 months but Budge is OK with that."
@airdriejambo: "Congratulations to Chris Burke who will now have booked his place in the next international squad. I also heard the Killie bus driver done an excellent 3 point turn but unfortunately has a Gibraltan gran so hes knocked it back."
READ MORE - Hearts 0-1 Kilmarnock RECAP: Levein's men still without a league win at Tynecastle