'Beating Hibs just papered over the cracks': Hearts fans react to Tynecastle defeat against Kilmarnock

Hearts fans have let their feelings known on social media after watching their side lose 1-0 to Kilmarnock in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

@cr_1874: "Boooooooo."

@scottgb73: "Yet another hopeless result!!!!"

@adairfraser_: "Won't be back."

@stufenwick7: "You can expect an angry email first thing Monday morning."

@EdinburghSon: "On my birthday too Hearts. Cheers, I'm crying."

@RossDMcDermid: "Knew this would happen, beating Hibs just papered over the cracks again, back to the same old p**h."

@Scott_Hay_: "Only 6 points off 4th everyone!"

@JamboAldo: "Get him out of my bloody club. Now."

@Lewis20Hanlon03: "4-6-0 what a formation."

@chris_derry: "The obvious option for manager is Michael O'Neill. The Hearts board will choose Jock the Jambo."

@AB33__: "Not won a league game at home in 6 months but Budge is OK with that."

@airdriejambo: "Congratulations to Chris Burke who will now have booked his place in the next international squad. I also heard the Killie bus driver done an excellent 3 point turn but unfortunately has a Gibraltan gran so hes knocked it back."

