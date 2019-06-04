Betfred Cup fixtures and TV dates revealed for Hearts, Hibs and Edinburgh City

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) have announced the group stage fixtures for the 2019/20 Betfred Cup.

Hearts, who are in Group A, will kick off with a Friday night fixture at home to Dundee United on July 12 (7.45pm). The match at Tynecastle Park will be shown live on BT Sport.

The Jambos then travel to Central Park on Tuesday, July 16 to play Cowdenbeath (7.45pm), followed by a free weekend due to there being five teams in each group.

They then play Stenhousemuir at home on Wednesday, July 24 (7.45pm) before closing off the group stages with an away game at East Fife on Saturday, July 27 (3pm).

Hibs are in Group C and begin their campaign with an away match at Stirling Albion on Saturday, July 13 (3pm). They have a free gameweek the following midweek before hosting Alloa on Saturday, July 20 (3pm).

Hibs then play Arbroath at Easter Road on Tuesday, July 23 (7.45pm) before wrapping up their pool with Friday night trip to Borough Briggs to face Elgin City (7.45pm, live on BT Sport).

Meanwhile, Edinburgh City will take on St Mirren away (Wednesday, July 17, 7.45pm), Dunfermline at home (Saturday, July 20, 3pm), East Kilbride at home (Tuesday, July 23, 7.45pm) and Albion Rovers away (Saturday, July 27, 3pm) in Group H.