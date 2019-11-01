Betfred Cup semi-finals: the quickest and cheapest way to get from Edinburgh to Hampden

Hibs and Hearts are both taking part in the Betfred Cup semi-finals this weekend (Getty Images)

With tickets to the semi-finals costing from £25 per adult, a day trip to Hampden is far from cheap.

Fans who haven't been able to reserve a seat on a supporters coach will also have to contend with pricey public transport.

Getting through to Mount Florida needn't break the bank, however.

Here are the cheapest and quickest ways for Hibs and Hearts fans to reach Hampden using public transport.

Edinburgh to Glasgow

Train

An off-peak return from Edinburgh Waverley or Haymarket to Glasgow Queen Street or Glasgow Central is £13.30.

Those with a railcard can bump that price down to £8.80.

A train from Edinburgh to Glasgow takes between 44 minutes and 1 hour 28 minutes.

Price: £13.30 (without railcard); £8.80 Time: 44 minutes to 1 hour 28 minutes.

Bus

Alternatively fans can take a bus service either with Citylink or MegaBus.

A day return from Edinburgh to Glasgow with Citylink costs £10 and takes between 1 hour and 13 minutes and 1 hour and 23 minutes.

A MegaBus service from Edinburgh to Glasgow costs just £7.50 for two single tickets and lasts 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Price: From £7.50 to £10 Time: 1 hour 13 minutes to 1 hours 23 minutes

Glasgow city centre to Hampden

Once in Glasgow, Edinburgh citizens less familiar Scotland's second city might lose their bearings.

Here's the fastest and quickest way to reach Hampden from Glasgow city centre.

Train

From Glasgow Central fans can take a train from Glasgow Central station to Mount Florida and then walk to the stadium in under ten minutes. A return costs £2.20 and takes just 15 minutes.

Price: £2.20 Time: 15 minutes

Bus

Alternatively fans can catch the 75 bus from Ingram Street to the grounds. A day ticket costs £4.70 and the journey takes 30 minutes.

Price: £4.70 Time: 30 minutes

Taxi

If you're with a group, a taxi could prove good value.

According to transport search engine Rome 2 Rio a taxi from Glasgow Queen Street station to Hampden Park will typically set users back between £8 and £10.

Price: £8 to £10 Time: 10 minutes

The cheapest route

The cheapest way to get from Edinburgh city centre to Hampden Park using public transport is via the MegaBus service and then the Glasgow Central to Mount Florida train service. In total a return journey will cost £9.70 and take between 1 hour 28 minutes and 1 hour 38 minutes.

The fastest route