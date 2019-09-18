Bobby Burns confirms Hearts exit to join Newcastle Jets on loan deal

Bobby Burns has left Hearts to join Australian side Newcastle Jets on a season-long loan.

The teenager has found game time hard to come by this season, making just one appearance for the first team.

Burns, who can play left-back or in midfield, will now feature in the A-League alongside former Livingston star Wes Hoolahan as he aims to break into the Northern Ireland senior team, having represented the U21s five times.

“I’ve played all of my football in the United Kingdom so far, and to come out to Australia is a fantastic opportunity,” he told the club's official website.

“To have the chance to push for consistent senior football at my age is an exciting one, but I know I’ll have to work hard to earn my spot.

“I have ambitions to kick on from U21 duties and play in the senior Northern Ireland team, and I believe playing for Newcastle will help me do that.”

The 19-year-old moved to Tynecastle last summer from Glenavon and penned a deal until 2021.

He made nine appearances, including the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Inverness CT, while he also gained experience on loan at Livingston.

Burns tweeted: "Absolutely delighted to sign for the Newcastle Jets in Australia on loan this season. A life changing opportunity I couldn’t turn down. Best of luck for the rest of the season @heartofmidlothian".

