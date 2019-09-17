Bobby Prentice takes part in a training session at Tynecastle in 19776

Bobby Prentice: Career in pictures as Hearts legend dies at 65

Former Hearts star Bobby Prentice has died at the age of 65. The outside left played more than 200 times for the Tynecastle club, scoring 20 goals.

We've dipped into the Edinburgh Evening News picture archive for a look back at Prentice's career in maroon.

Left-right: Kenny Aird, Graham Shaw, Ralph Callachan, Willie Gibson and Bobby Prentice

1. Tynecastle, 1976

Hearts' Bobby Prentice is thrown over OFK Kikinda goalkeeper Popovic in an August 1977 friendly

2. Prentice takes flight

Hearts players Jim Brown, Donald Ford and Bobby Prentice on the train at Waverley on their way to Manchester in March 1974.

3. En route to Manchester

Prentice is given a talking-to by the referee during the League Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden in October 1076 - he was later sent off.

4. Referee's reprimand

