Bobby Prentice: Career in pictures as Hearts legend dies at 65 Former Hearts star Bobby Prentice has died at the age of 65. The outside left played more than 200 times for the Tynecastle club, scoring 20 goals. We've dipped into the Edinburgh Evening News picture archive for a look back at Prentice's career in maroon. 1. Tynecastle, 1976 Left-right: Kenny Aird, Graham Shaw, Ralph Callachan, Willie Gibson and Bobby Prentice 2. Prentice takes flight Hearts' Bobby Prentice is thrown over OFK Kikinda goalkeeper Popovic in an August 1977 friendly 3. En route to Manchester Hearts players Jim Brown, Donald Ford and Bobby Prentice on the train at Waverley on their way to Manchester in March 1974. 4. Referee's reprimand Prentice is given a talking-to by the referee during the League Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden in October 1076 - he was later sent off.