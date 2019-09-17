Bobby Prentice, Hearts legend who played over 200 games, dies at 65

Hearts have today announced the sad passing of former winger Bobby Prentice at the age of 65.

The club's historian David Speed paid tribute to "a dashing and skillful winger, and a real personality player".

Prentice, a life-long Hearts fan, who watched the team lift the 1962 Scottish League Cup at Hampden Park, was a cult hero at Tynecastle during the 1970s, making 240 appearances in all competitions.

He started his career with Edina Hibs before a short-lived spell at Dundee followed by a switch to Newtongrange Star. In 1971 Celtic took him on board while he continued to play junior football for Star.

Prentice joined Hearts in 1973.

Prentice in action for Hearts against Hibs. Picture: SNS

He was a player fans of the club cherished in what was a difficult decade. The support would celebrate the player with the song: "We've got Bobby, Bobby, Bobby, Bobby Prentice on the wing."

As Speed puts it on the Hearts official website: "During some hard times for Hearts, Bobby Prentice brightened up a Saturday at Tynecastle."

He helped Hearts to the Scottish Cup final in 1976 and in the following season he starred in one of the most memorable European nights for the club as they defeated East German side Lokomotive Leipzig 5-1. The club also reached two semi-final.

However, there were also two relegations, the second of which saw Prentice move to North American and join Toronto Blizzard for £8,000 in 1979 before featuring for Baltimore Blast and Buffalo Stallions in the six-a-side Indoor Soccer League.

The club said: "Our sincere condolences are extended to his family and friends."