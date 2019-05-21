Boost for Hearts as key trio involved in training ahead of Scottish Cup final

Hearts boss Craig Levein has been handed a triple boost ahead of the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Uche Ikpeazu, Peter Haring and Arnaud Djoum have all involved in full training on Tuesday morning with the squad at their base in St Andrews.

Craig Levein has received a boost in training. Picture: SNS

It is a much needed lift for the team following the news midfielder Olly Lee will out for two months after twisting his knee early in the defeat to Celtic on Sunday at Parkhead.

All three of Ikpeazu, Haring and Djoum have sat out of at least the last two games with hamstring, groin and Achilles issues respectively.

While Ikpeazu and Djoum did not travel to Aberdeen or Celtic, Haring has not played since derby defeat to Hibs at the start of April.

READ MORE: Hearts midfielder Olly Lee ruled out of Scottish Cup final​

With Steven Naismith already ruled out, getting the trio back fit and up to speed has been imperative. Although former boss Paulo Sergio has warned about playing player who are not 100 per cent.

"Haring and Uche, if they are not fit, maybe it’s better to use the guys who can fight," he said. "That’s my opinion.”

Levein admitted that a three-day training camp at St Andrews is to provide some "rest and recuperation".

He said: “It has been a long, hard season. We did some work in the build-up to the Celtic game with the cup final in mind. We have more stuff to do next week."

READ MORE: Craig Levein explains why Hearts need rest and recuperation in St Andrews