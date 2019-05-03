‘By no means a dead rubber’: Journalists’ predictions for Hearts v Kilmarnock

Our online team try to predict the result of Hearts’ last league game of the 2018/19 Scottish Premiership season.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Kilmarnock won 1-0 at Tynecastle earlier in the season. Picture: SNS

Craig Fowler: If Hearts are going to get themselves a post-split victory then really it’s got to come here. In three home matches against Steve Clarke’s side since the former Reading and West Brom boss took over, Craig Levein’s men have yet to find a win, though they were a little unfortunate on each occasion, including missing a late-minute penalty in a 1-1 draw last term. With an injection of confidence after fighting back to earn a point from last week’s derby they may just have enough to ground this one out. Prediction: Hearts win

Anthony Brown: The battle for Scottish Cup final places coupled with the prospect of moving level with Hibs - temporarily, at least - should ensure a degree of motivation in the Hearts ranks. Although unable to generate any consistency since the turn of the year, they remain capable of competing with any team in the league when they apply themselves correctly. Kilmarnock are clearly a strong opponent but Hearts, in their last home game of the season, should be able to rouse themselves enough to take at least a point. Prediction: Draw

Patrick McPartlin: Hearts certainly looked to have a bit more about them against Hibs compared to their performance against Rangers the previous week, and while Levein has admitted that Edinburgh derbies bring out a “different” Hearts side, I can see them channelling some of the positives from Easter Road in their performance against Kilmarnock. However, Killie are a good team and have a decent record at Tynecastle this season. Both teams are missing two or three key players, and Hearts will be buoyed by last week‘s performance in their final home game before the Scottish Cup final. I don’t think a win is out of the question for Hearts, but Kilmarnock have impressed this season and are looking to put daylight between themselves and Hibs. I can see this ending all square. Prediction: Score draw

Neil McGlade: The visit of Kilmarnock this weekend is by no means a dead rubber - for either side. Hearts hopes of finishing third are gone but they can still catch their fourth-placed opponents, albeit it’s a real shot in the dark. For the players themselves, the remaining three league fixtures presents an opportunity to cement a cup final berth later this month. The likes of Harry Cochrane and Steven MacLean now have the chance to force manager Craig Levein’s hand, particularly on the back of impressive contributions in last week’s draw at Easter Road. Anything lower than fourth place would be deemed a disappointment end to the campaign given Killie’s form this season. With this in mind and both teams aiming to end the season with a flourish, I can’t separate them. Prediction: Draw.

Mark Atkinson: Buoyed by their late equaliser at Easter Road last weekend, I expect Hearts to be fired up for the visit of Kilmarnock. There is still a chance of grabbing fifth place from Hibs and players are aiming for Scottish Cup final spots. Kilmarnock’s goals have been drying up of late and I’d back the Hearts rearguard, who performed well in the derby, to again provide strong resistance. Might not be the prettiest game in the world, but I fancy Hearts to edge it.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.