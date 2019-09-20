Callumn Morrison eyes derby twist of fate after winning battle of wounded knee

More than five months have elapsed since Callumn Morrison last played for Hearts’ first team, in a 2-1 home defeat by Hibs.

In a quirk of fate, he could find himself returning to action against the same opponents if he gets the nod for involvement at Easter Road in this Sunday’s derby.

The 20-year-old winger has spent his summer recovering from a knee operation which he underwent after a problem which had plagued him throughout last season erupted in a reserve game against Kilmarnock in April. After returning to the matchday squad as an unused substitute for last weekend’s match against Motherwell, Morrison is eager get back into the thick of it against Hibs. “It’s been tough being out for so long but I’ve got through it and I feel a lot better now,” he said. “I’ve played two full reserve games and I feel a lot fitter. I’ve been back training for a month and a bit and I feel like I’m fit and ready to play whenever the manager gives me the nod. I’m desperate to get back into it.”

Morrison made 37 appearances last term in what was a promising breakthrough season for the academy graduate. He was a regular starter in the early weeks when Hearts were riding high at the top of the table but struggled to maintain his form as the effects of his long-running knee problem started to take their toll. Now injury-free, he intends to take his game to a new level this term. “Overall I thought it was a good season for me considering it was my first season in the Premiership,” he said. “I thought I could have got a few more goals because I had a few chances and that’s something I want to add to my game this season, as well as more assists. The best period of the season for me was at the start when the team was going well.

“I was carrying a bit of a knock for the full season and I was always going to need an operation but we were managing the situation in the early months. It started to get worse around January and then when I played that reserve game against Kilmarnock in April, I knew I had to get the operation done. I had to come off and I was in a brace and on crutches. I couldn’t play on any more. A few days later I went for a scan and then I went down to have an operation.

“They were going to trim my cartilage but they repaired it instead so that’s why I was out so long over the summer. I would have loved to have been involved in the Scottish Cup final but unfortunately I needed to get my knee fixed and that was the time to do it. I feel like it’s healed and I’ve now got most of this season ahead of me. It’s probably the best my knee’s felt in three and half years because there’s been no reaction after games. Last year I was getting swelling after games and stuff like that but now it’s absolutely fine so hopefully that will allow me to kick on this season. I want to get more appearances and more goals this season.”

After seeing several of his fellow youngsters loaned out over the summer, Morrison is encouraged by the fact he has remained part of Craig Levein’s first-team.

“To still be in the plans after a long-term injury, the manager must believe in me so that gives me a confidence boost,” he said. “I believe in myself and I feel I can bring something different to the team, so when the manager puts me on the park, I’ve got to show him he was right to keep me and not put me out on loan.”

Morrison is well aware he is returning to a Hearts team enduring ferocious criticism after falling to the bottom of the Premiership after five games. He is adamant that Sunday’s trip across the city can act as a catalyst for their campaign. “It’s been a bad start to the season but there’s still plenty games to go,” he said. “I’m very confident it will turn and I think it will turn from Sunday onwards. You only have to look in the dressingroom to see the quality of players we’ve got. It’s a great bunch of players and we’re all together. Everything’s fine on the training ground, we’re just working hard to prepare for Sunday. We’ve got a big game against Aberdeen on Wednesday as well, and if we win that we’re in a semi-final so it’s a massive few days coming up for the team.”