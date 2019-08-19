Callumn Morrison is on target for return to Hearts first XI

Craig Levein is looking forward to welcoming fit-again Hearts winger Callumn Morrison back into his squad.

The 20-year-old made 35 first-team appearances last season – 20 as a starter – but he has been sidelined since sustaining cartilage damage in a reserve match four months ago.

Having now recovered from his injury, Morrison is pushing for a return to action and may make an appearance as Andy Kirk’s reserve team begin their league campaign against St Mirren at Oriam this afternoon.

“Callumn’s been doing bits and pieces of training and coming into the warm-ups and stuff like that,” Levein told the Evening News. “I asked the medical team if we could play him for the colts (against Cowdenbeath in the Challenge Cup) last Tuesday but they felt it was just too early for him as he hadn’t, at that point, done a full week’s training.”

Levein is currently weighing up which of his young players will be loaned out, but the manager has indicated that he views Morrison as part of his plans. “I see Callumn as part of the first-team squad this year,” said Levein. “He did really well last year. Obviously the competition is going to be greater this year but when it comes to pure wingers, him and Jake Mulraney are probably our main outlets on the sides, so it’ll be good to see him back.”