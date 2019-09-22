'Can we now stop all this sacking garbage?' - Hearts fans react to Easter Road derby joy

Hearts fans took great delight in coming from behind to win 2-1 at the home of their rivals.

Nicola Smith: "LOVE this club! Well done Hickey, you've been one of our best players for a while now, thoroughly deserved."

Craig Thomas: "Some of the football we played today was fantastic. Still lacking in the final third but how refreshing is it to see us playing it out from the back every time. Link up play between Meshino and Mulraney was class. Uche an absolute machine and showed his worth today with his strength. Defence were outstanding and actually played football, Whelan was solid, Hickey and Smith just ooze class. Biggest confidence booster possible, let’s take the momentum into Wednesday now."

John Lamb: "Delighted to see Hickey Meshino and Mulraney surround and hug Craig Levein at full time. Lost the dressing room? Didn’t look that way"

Andrew Littlejohns: "Hickey showing the older players what composure is all about. Breezes through the game like a seasoned pro! Youngest Derby scorer too! Enjoy this day young man, you’ve just made the Hearts support unite!"

Cary Smith: "Can we now stop all this sacking garbage, please? Just imagine what will happen when the first full team line-up. Big pat on the back for Craig and Mrs Budge."

Stephen Anthony Jones: "Young Hickey and Auld Whelan were our two best players."

Steven Oliver: "Didn't see that one coming. Levein may have his faults but he certainly knows what it takes when it comes to the derbies. Taxi for Heckingbottom..."

Tom Clarke: "Levien must Stay!"

Lynn Aoki: "Fight and passion! And great tactical changes from the manager. Woohoo!"

Ryan Porteous: "This result can’t hide the fact we still need Craig Levein removed as manager! 🤙 this result doesn’t change anything!.. well done hearts! Great performance."

Ryan McMaster: "Hopefully we don't see Clare for a wee while after today. I don't like to scapegoat players but we were a totally different team when he went off. Swap him for Morrison next game - it'll give us so much more width. Let's not forget the amount of key players missing too. Will be a bit of a headache picking the team when everyone's fit!"

Ian Collett: "One game at a time so I'm not getting carried away"

Alex Munro: "Absolutely delighted for Hickey. Enjoy that, son. Stuff of every Hearts fan's dreams."

Barry Kirk: "Cant complain about the score, just happy with that the now, will return to moaning about everything tomorrow."

Derek Wilson: "Great result today terrific effort from everyone. Must build on this and carry into the game on Wednesday."

@RFBorthwick: "Hickey rightly collecting the headlines, but big shout out to Meshino and Whelan who were brilliant and Michael Smith who remains, imo, our best player."

@maroonspecs: "Brief post-derby takes:

- Hearts need to tie Aaron Hickey down to the longest contract possible.

- Uche tossing Porteous around like an empty trackie as he equalised was a particular highlight.

- For all Levein's faults, he still loves a derby win as much as the rest of us.

@meestah_sahmon: A massive result and hugely improved performance but he's now got to drag into the next handful of fixtures and string more positive results together. He's managed to drag a bit of his bare arse back through the window.

@boomtownbri: "I love a derby win but let’s no paper over the cracks for the vast majority of that game we were honkin h1b5 were just a wee bit more honkin however"

@mrewanmurray: "Hope those who have been so keen to personalise Hearts' situation in terms of the manager recognise 1) his changes that turned that game and 2) the influence of the kids who personify everything good about the club over the past five years."

@HeartsRant: "I love this football club. Forever and always. It’s that simple. When we talk about Levein’s failings, it’s in the context of loving this club and being desperate to see progress. Roll on Wednesday night! #AlwaysHearts"

@Kristofle1983: "The question is did we win because its the Derby or because Levein has in fact turned things round. Next match is huge for us. Will determine what's actually going on."

@EddieMacKenzie: "That was a hell of a performance. Particularly after going behind. Brilliant!"

@rmc_on_mma: "Got to give credit where it is due. Levein changed the game with the subs he made. Superb."

