Can you answer these 12 questions on Hearts facing the Champions League finalists?

Liverpool and Tottenham will compete for the Champions League trophy when they meet in the final on June 1st - though it wasn’t that long ago when both of the English Premier League sides were walking out at Tynecastle. Hearts drew the two English clubs in consecutive season in Europa League qualifying, losing 5-0 on aggregate to Spurs before being edged out narrowly by Liverpool the following year.

We’ve put together 12 questions on these four games in order for you to test your knowledge.

