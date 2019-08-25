Celtic 3-1 Hearts RECAP: As it happened at Parkhead

Anthony Brown’s live updates from Parkhead as Hearts slip to the foot of the Scottish Premiership.

FT: Celtic 3 Hearts 1 - Hearts slip to the foot of the Scottish Premiership after losing at Parkhead. The Edinburgh side produced a late rally to try and get back into the game but the damage was effectively done in a six-minute period around the hour mark when they conceded two goals.

81 mins: Hearts sub: Aidan White on for Jake Mulraney.

81 mins: GOAL Hearts - Conor Washington smashes in the rebound after his penalty is saved by Fraser Forster.

80 mins: PENALTY to Hearts - Sean Clare fouled by Scott Brown.

76 mins: Bayo heads against the post.

70 mins: Hearts sub - Uche Ikpeazu on for Loic Damour.

60 mins: GOAL Celtic - Kris Ajer’s cross is knocked in by Vakoun Bayo at the near post. Celtic 3 Hearts 0.

54 mins: GOAL Celtic - Callum McGregor fires in a powerful strike from outside the box. Celtic 2 Hearts 0.

Second half under way at Celtic Park. No half-time changes for either side. Can Hearts find a way back into it?

HT: Celtic 1 Hearts 0. Celtic with more of the ball but Hearts, who have been organised and resolute for most of the half, will be disappointed to be behind.

44 mins: Craig Halkett booked for a foul on Scott Brown.

38 mins: Celtic keeper Fraser Forster booked after bringing down Loic Damour outside the box. Aaron Hickey then tests the Englishman with a powerful strike from the edge of the box.

30 mins: GOAL Celtic. James Forrest’s cross from the left is bundled into the net by a combination of Hearts defender Christophe Berra and Celtic stoker Vakoun Bayo. Hearts up against it now. Celtic 1 Hearts 0.

25 mins: Joel Pereira makes a good save to push Vakoun Bayo’s header behind for a corner.

22 mins: Craig Halkett does well to knock Olivier Ntcham’s dangerous delivery behind for a corner.

17 mins: Another injury to a key player as Michael Smith goes down and has to be replaced by Jamie Brandon.

9 mins: Celtic’s Callum McGregor sends a dangerous ball across the face of goal. Hearts fairly comfortable so far without threatening.

4 mins: Celtic controlling possession so far.

1 min: Match under way.

3pm: The players are out and ready for kick-off.

2.50pm: The players have headed in to the dressing-rooms after completing their warm-up. The Celtic Park crowd basking in glorious late-August sunshine, awaiting the return of the players. Water breaks will be required today.

2.45pm: Both teams warming up predominantly in the shade in an effort to preserve energy ahead of kick-off.

2.30pm: Touching 28 degrees in Glasgow’s east end - it’s absolutely roasting! The Hearts players will be in for a tough afternoon. Retaining possession will be key.

2.15pm: Celtic, unsurprisingly, are able to list a strong team, but Hearts can take some heart from the fact Jozo Simunovic has been rested while Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths - two players who have caused them no end of problems in recent years - both start on the bench. Celtic team: Forster, Ajer, Julien, Bitton, Bolingoli, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest, Christie, Bayo. Subs: Gordon, Griffiths, Hayes, Johnston, Shved, Edouard, Ralston.

2.10pm: Hearts will be particularly eager to leave Glasgow with a result today as a defeat by a two-goal margin would leave them bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

2pm: In the only change to the side that started the Betfred Cup win over Motherwell, Glenn Whelan comes in for the injured Jamie Walker. The 35-year-old Republic of Ireland anchorman will be joined in midfield by Andy Irving and Loic Damour, with Sean Clare and Jake Mulraney supporting Conor Washington in attack. Looks like Craig Levein is going with a similar 4-3-3 formation to the one which threatened an upset in the recent Scottish Cup final

Here is your Hearts team to face Celtic today: Pereira, Smith, Halkett, Berra, Hickey, Irving, Damour, Whelan, Clare, Washington, Mulraney. Subs: Doyle, White, Bozanic, Ikpeazu, Brandon, Dikamona, Henderson.