Celtic captain Scott Brown lacked class, says Hearts skipper Christophe Berra

Hearts captain Christophe Berra accused his Celtic counterpart Scott Brown of lacking class and respect after he goaded Uche Ikpeazu in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s Scottish Cup final.

Brown had been involved in a tangle with Ikpeazu seconds before the end of the Parkhead side’s 2-1 win and then sought out the Hearts striker to celebrate in his face when the full-time whistle sounded, sparking a mini skirmish in which Tynecastle forward Steven MacLean also became involved.

Berra tangles with Brown at Hampden

Berra, a former Scotland colleague of Brown’s, said: “Scott is a good player but he is using his dominance in the league a wee bit and there is a wee bit of cockiness. They (Celtic) have earned it but sometimes you should just show a bit of respect and get on with it.

“Scott is getting a bad name for himself at some points. It is not classy and you don’t see that happening at the top level at clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool who dominate down there. They have a bit of class about them. He (Scott) has had it all his own way for a long time and all credit to him, he is a good player and the team have done well, but sometimes you can be a bit more classy and a sportsman.”

Berra admits he didn’t shake hands with Brown in the wake of his wind-up antics. “No, actually, I never because I didn’t know what was happening between him and Uche,” said the Hearts skipper. “It is typical and has gone on a lot this season. It is not for me, I wouldn’t be like that but everyone is different. He is using his position to his advantage. You don’t see it happening in other leagues because you should show a bit of respect and get on with it.”

Asked who would come out on top if the clash between Brown and Ikpeazu had boiled over, Berra said: “There would only be one winner!”