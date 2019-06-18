Celtic to face former Hearts striker in Champions League qualifying

If they are to advance past the first round of Champions League qualifying, Celtic will have to better a familiar name to those of a certain age who regularly frequent Tynecastle.

Husref Musemić is the manager of Bosnian side FK Sarajevo, who have been pitted against the Scottish Premiership champions following today's draw in Switzerland.

Husref Musemic scoring against Hibs at Tynecastle.

The player had a short but infamous spell with Hearts in 1989, joining from Red Star Belgrade for a six-figure fee before leaving to sign for Sarajevo later that year.

Though he did not impress in his few appearances, he did score the winning goal against Hibs in an Edinburgh derby match at Tynecastle.

Having twice played for Sarajevo as a player, Musemić had manged the club on no fewer than five occasions. Last season he led them to their first ever league and cup double.

