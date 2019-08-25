Celtic v Hearts LIVE: Updates from Parkhead

Anthony Brown provides live updates from Parkhead as Hearts go in search of their first league win of the season.

2.30pm: Touching 28 degrees in Glasgow’s east end - it’s absolutely roasting! The Hearts players will be in for a tough afternoon. Retaining possession will be key.

2.15pm: Celtic, unsurprisingly, are able to list a strong team, but Hearts can take some heart from the fact Jozo Simunovic has been rested while Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths - two players who have caused them no end of problems in recent years - both start on the bench. Celtic team: Forster, Ajer, Julien, Bitton, Bolingoli, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest, Christie, Bayo. Subs: Gordon, Griffiths, Hayes, Johnston, Shved, Edouard, Ralston.

2.10pm: Hearts will be particularly eager to leave Glasgow with a result today as a defeat by a two-goal margin would leave them bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

2pm: In the only change to the side that started the Betfred Cup win over Motherwell, Glenn Whelan comes in for the injured Jamie Walker. The 35-year-old Republic of Ireland anchorman will be joined in midfield by Andy Irving and Loic Damour, with Sean Clare and Jake Mulraney supporting Conor Washington in attack. Looks like Craig Levein is going with a similar 4-3-3 formation to the one which threatened an upset in the recent Scottish Cup final

Here is your Hearts team to face Celtic today: Pereira, Smith, Halkett, Berra, Hickey, Irving, Damour, Whelan, Clare, Washington, Mulraney. Subs: Doyle, White, Bozanic, Ikpeazu, Brandon, Dikamona, Henderson.