Christophe Berra: Scottish Cup is Hearts’ focus – but we’re not taking foot off pedal

Seven home defeats in one season is an unusual statistic for Hearts. Tynecastle Park has long been regarded as one of Scottish football’s fortresses, after all. However, the notion that players and supporters’ minds are wandering towards the Scottish Cup final in three weeks’ time is inescapable.

Not to the point that they have given up on the Premiership campaign. Saturday’s defeat by Kilmarnock in their final home fixture was disappointing but the hosts could not be faulted for endeavour at the end of an evenly-balanced affair. Stuart Findlay’s emphatic finish on 86 minutes won the visitors three vital points in their quest to reach the Europa League qualifying round. For Hearts, the day ended with all-too-familiar frustration.

Striker Uche Ikpeazu suffered a hamstring injury which is not thought to be overly serious. With that cup final looming, a quick recovery is vital for the club’s first-choice attacker. Despite Premiership fixtures away at Aberdeen and Celtic still to be negotiated, the feeling in Gorgie is that people can’t help but allow the final into their thoughts.

“It’s fine margins,” explained Christophe Berra, the Hearts captain. “Kilmarnock have beaten us twice at home and we’ve beaten them twice away. It’s been pretty even between us this season. We got off to a great start. Obviously there were injuries but you can’t always look back at that. Since then it’s been up and down with highs and lows.

“We still have a massive game in the cup final. I think everyone knows that’s our main focus now. We have two league games to go, plus three weeks’ training. It’s all about preparing for that game and trying to be well-drilled and be ready. It’s a massive game and a big occasion.

“We aren’t taking our foot off the pedal. We didn’t do that on Saturday because the boys gave everything. I thought we deserved a draw. Kilmarnock have been very consistent over the last two seasons. They are well drilled and they don’t change their system for anything. They are very hard to beat away from home, even at the Old Firm.

“Kilmarnock are going for Europe and trying to chase Aberdeen but you have your own pride as a player. You don’t want to put a bad performance in. If you do take your foot off the pedal, that’s when you will do yourself injustice. You can end up pulling out of tackles or get injured. If you’re a professional, you can’t play like that in a competitive match.”

This game was an open affair with scoring opportunities for both teams. Indeed, the first half saw goal-preventing clearances at both ends. John Souttar’s intervention prevented Liam Miller almost certainly slotting the visitors into the lead. Then, after Ikpeazu had run beyond the Kilmarnock goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann to shoot, centre-back Alex Bruce positioned himself for an equally vital block. Eamonn Brophy struck the post on 34 minutes to underline the threat posed by Steve Clarke’s side.

Ikpeazu limped off moments into the second period to be replaced by Sean Clare. On 69 minutes, the afternoon’s best chance fell to Bruce. Fed by Youssouf Mulumbu, Rory McKenzie crossed to the English centre-back at the back post. He effectively had a free header just yards out but nodded the ball over the Hearts crossbar to groans from the away fans behind the goal.

It mattered not in the end as Kilmarnock’s probing paid off four minutes from full-time. A corner was cleared to Alan Power, who crossed towards Mulumbu in behind the home defence. He laid the ball back to Dicker for a another cross which was headed goalwards by Mulumbu and cleared by Souttar. When the ball broke to Findlay, he lashed it first time beyond Zlamal with his left foot from around 12 yards for an emphatic winner.

It rather soured the post-match lap of honour conducted by the Hearts squad and some of their children to say thank you to the home support. “What can you do? Out of respect, you do that for the fans who stayed behind and you bring your kids on,” explained Berra.

“It was our last home game and we gave it our all. We aren’t going to get too down about it. We have a big game against Aberdeen but, let’s be honest, all our eyes are on this massive game. It’s the biggest of the season and the biggest in some boys’ careers.”

Might there be a slightly more upbeat run round the pitch at Hampden later this month for Berra and his colleagues? “That would be a dream come true for me personally – the ultimate high. It would be a great way to finish the season. It’s a dangling carrot for people to get in the team, get your standards high.

“It will be difficult against Celtic. They are going for a Treble Treble but we knocked them off their perch before when they were on that unbeaten run. I don’t see why we can’t do it again.”