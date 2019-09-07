Claire Delworth warns Hearts not to expect history to repeat itself against Hamilton

Hearts Women’s full-back Claire Delworth has warned her team-mates not to take anything for granted ahead of tomorrow’s top-of-the-table showdown against Hamilton Accies.

The co-leaders in SWPL 2 go head to head at the Fountain of Youth Stadium locked together on 27 points.

The Jambos have come out on top in the previous two meetings between the teams this season, a 2-1 win at the same venue in February was bettered by a 3-1 victory at Oriam in April.

However, 18-year-old Delworth, whose fantastic strike helped Andy Enwood’s players to a 2-1 win at Glasgow Girls last Sunday, is of the mindset that history doesn’t always repeat itself.

“It’s disappointing we’ve dropped points elsewhere but the league is so tight that anyone can beat anyone on their day,” the teenager explained. “Hamilton are a top team so we just need to play our own game.

“We just focus on winning matches and not the league table. We showed good character to come back from going a goal down last week. We had to dig deep and I think the substitutions we made helped change the game. It was a tough game but great to get the three points.

“We’re in a good position. We’ve worked hard this season and we’re getting the rewards but we need to keep it going.”

On the recent 7-1 SSE Scottish Cup loss to city rivals and top-flight side Hibs, Delworth added: “We learned a lot from the defeat to Hibs in the cup. They’re a top team and are playing Champions League football so it was always going to be a tough ask. But the league has always been our priority.

“If we want to earn promotion then these are the calibre of sides we will be coming up against every week.”

Meanwhile, bottom-of-the-table Hutchison Vale are still striving for their first points of the season when they host Kilmarnock at Saughton Enclosure.

And in SWPL 1, Hibs Ladies warm up for their midweek Champions League last-32 first-leg tie against Slavia Prague with a Capital derby at Spartans.