Cletus Nombil Hearts deal is dead after work permit appeal rejected

Hearts’ UK work permit application to sign the Ghanaian midfielder Cletus Nombil has been rejected, the Evening News can reveal. The teenager has now left Riccarton hoping to continue his career elsewhere.

A four-man independent appeals panel voted 2-2 on whether to grant Nombil a working visa. Since a majority vote in favour is required for any application to proceed, he remains unable to register with Hearts and play in Britain.

Tynecastle officials had submitted an appeal through the Scottish Football Association as Nombil, who had been on loan at Sparta Prague in 2018, did not qualify automatically for a visa to work in this country.

He does not hold a European passport and has not played at international level, but Hearts argued that he deserved a work permit on the grounds that he is an “exceptional talent”.

The case was reviewed by the independent panel but dismissed because of the lack of a majority. That left the player with no choice but to move on. Coaches at Riccarton saw some potential in him after a trial period earlier this year. He was due to join Hearts’ reserve side initially and would not have been considered a first-team player.

The Edinburgh club are still trying to strengthen their senior squad with a defensive midfielder following news that Peter Haring will be out injured until the autumn.