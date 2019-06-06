Cletus Nombil on verge of agreeing Hearts deal - reports

Hearts are close to a deal for Cletus Nombil, according to reports.

The Ghanaian midfielder spent time training with Hearts earlier this year, and featured in a closed-doors match against Queen of the South in March, and is understood to have sufficiently impressed the Tynecastle staff.

Thr 18-year-old was deployed on the left, despite being a central midfielder by trade, as the Doonhamers recorded a 2-1 win over the Jambos.

Speaking after the match, Hearts boss Craig Levein told the Evening News that he was keen for a second look at Nombil, and hinted that he could invite the youngster back for pre-season training.

He added: "I really liked him from what I saw. The lad is very young but I want to see him playing in a pre-season friendly.

"He is a central midfielder normally. He is probably a bit more attack-minded than defensive. For a young boy, his training was good."

However, reports today suggest Hearts are ready to offer Nombil a three-year deal, beating off competition from Club Brugge and Schalke in Germany.

The player, who is contracted to Dreams FC in Ghana, spent time on loan at Czech side Sparta Prague earleir this season but issues obtaining a visa put paid to hopes of a permanent deal.

Nombil also spent time with Swedish side AIK Stockholm before his first spell with Hearts, but pending a successful work permit application, Nombil could be part of Levein's squad for next season.