Conor Washington joins new Hearts team-mates after delayed tour arrival

Conor Washington arrived in Dublin ready to begin his Hearts career in earnest with a debut this Saturday against Glenavon.

The Northern Ireland forward trained with his new team-mates for the first time yesterday afternoon at their base near the Republic’s capital.

He did not travel with the squad when they left Edinburgh on Monday due to personal reasons. After signing a two-year contract at Tynecastle Park last week, the striker should make his first appearance in maroon in Lurgan.

The second game of Hearts’ Irish tour is a friendly with Glenavon at Mourneview Park after Monday night’s 7-0 thrashing of Shelbourne.

Supporters making the trip across the Irish Sea will get their first view of a player manager Craig Levein feels will add genuine quality to his squad.

“Conor should be okay to play on Saturday and I’m looking forward to seeing him in action. He is one we have still to get into the team and he is a signing who will add quality to the group,” said Levein.

Washington needs game time after only 16 outings for former club Sheffield United last season. His anticipated involvement against Glenavon is likely to capture locals’ attention given he is a regular in Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland squad.