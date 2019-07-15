Cowdenbeath v Hearts preview: Hearts winger a doubt | Levein to ring the changes | two potential debuts

Hearts will travel to Cowdenbeath on Tuesday evening for the second match in Group A of the Betfred Cup.

The Tynecastle side did not enjoy the best of nights last Friday as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Dundee United. However, they still finished the day on more points than their rivals for the 1st place position thanks to winning the bonus-point penalty shoot-out.

Hearts defeated Cowdenbeath 5-0 in last year's Betfred Cup.

If they are able to defeat Cowden then they'll move about their opponents into first. The Central Park club defeated near-neighbours East Fife in the only other group game at the weekend.

Manager Craig Levein is expected to ring the changes for this one as he seeks to get his players in peak physical condition prior to the start of the league season.

A first Hearts start is expected for summer signing Craig Halkett, while don't be too surprised if Aidy White is given his first run out in maroon.

Possible Cowdenbeath team

Dabrowski; Mullen, Barr, Todd, Pyper; Taylor, Miller, Thomas, Buchanan; Cox, Renton. Subs from: Pollock, Sneddon, Swann, Valentine, Herd, Malcolm, Ownes, Allan, Connelly, Sheerin.

Hearts team news

Peter Haring is likely to miss the entire Betfred Cup group stage campaign and could miss the first weekend of the Ladbrokes Premiership season after being sent for a second opinion on his groin/pelvic problem. Andy Irving will also be absent from this match as he serves a suspension following a late red card against Dundee United. Jake Mulraney has a slight injury and is unlikely to be risked. Ben Garuccio and Olly Lee remain long-term absentees.

Possible Hearts team

Zlamal; M Smith, Souttar, Halkett, White; Clare, Bozanic, Cochrane, Wighton; MacLean, Washington. Subs from: Doyle, Brandon, Burns, Dikamona, Hickey, Walker, C Smith, Edwards, Morrison, Ikpeazu, MacLean, Mulraney, MacDonald, Zanatta, Keena

Magic number

29 - goals scored by Hearts in their last six competitive matches against the Blue Brazil, an average of just under five goals per game. This run stretches back to 1997, though five of the six matches took place in the last five years.

Key battle

Conor Washington will be looking to show more in this contest than on his debut against Dundee United and he should be able to break his goal duct and build some early momentum at Hearts against the League Two side. He'll be going up against Craig Barr, a centre-back who would've been more than good enough to play Championship level were it not for a lengthy series of injuries.

Referee

Colin Steven only moved up to regularly refereeing Championship matches in the past two seasons and has taken charge of just one Premiership contest to date. This will be his first match involving Hearts.

Odds

Cowdenbeath 17/2 Draw 19/4 Hearts 2/9