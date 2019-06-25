Craig Halkett: Hearts and Hibs are as big as Celtic and Rangers

Growing up in Kirkintilloch, north east of Glasgow, Craig Halkett didn’t fully appreciate the magnitude of Edinburgh’s football clubs.

The edge of the Celtic-Rangers goldfish bowl was often his mind’s limit as he honed his young talents in the Ibrox club’s youth academy.

Hearts' new defender Craig Halkett. Pic: SNS

His horizons are now significantly broader. Three and a half years at Livingston and, starting now, a three-year contract with Hearts give him a clearer understanding of Scotland’s east side. Attending May’s Scottish Cup final and seeing the size of his new club’s fanbase inside Hampden Park also helped.

The centre-back, 24, will be propelled into the cauldron of Capital football rivalry as the newest member of the squad at Tynecastle Park. He now gets what it’s all about. The intensity surrounding Celtic and Rangers in the west is comparable to Hearts and Hibs in the east for Halkett.

“I was one of those boys who was guilty of underestimating them,” he conceded. “Growing up in Glasgow, through there it is all about the Old Firm. When I signed, people through in Edinburgh told me I would only really realise how big Hearts are when I go through and get involved.

“Rangers and Celtic in Glasgow are just the same as Hearts and Hibs in Edinburgh. It’s that big. So it is brilliant to be a part of it.” It is, of course, a step up from Livingston, where he was club captain.

“It’s a totally different level. The first day I came in loads of people came over to introduce themselves. At that point I had to start apologising because there were too many names to remember at the one time. It’s a massive club, it’s so well organised and I’m just really looking forward to the season getting started.”

For the last three years, Halkett has been the one conducting pre-season introductions. Now he is the new boy. “This is kind of role reversal. When new guys came into Livingston, I was the one trying to show them around and telling them if there was anything, just to come and ask.

“The role reversal may take a bit of time to get used to but I think I will settle in very quickly here. Christophe Berra has been good, as have a lot of the older boys, Naisy [Steven Naismith] and Steven MacLean. They have all been brilliant with me, showing me around and telling me if I need anything just to ask. It’s a big club with a massive training ground.”

He has already made one element his own. Halkett asked Hearts for the No.26 kit having worn the same number at Livingston. “It’s just a number I have always liked since I was younger, so it was one of the first things I asked,” he explained. “When I was first given it, it was something I warmed to. Now it’s something I’ll try and keep my whole career. I was in Vegas over the summer and tried it on the roulette and it never came in once, so I am surprised I kept it!”

He won’t make any more demands. The next few weeks will be about getting the head down, tackling pre-season training and trying to impress manager Craig Levein. If he covets acceptance from new colleagues, best avoid mentioning Livingston’s 5-0 mauling of Hearts last December.

“I haven’t mentioned it but a few of the boys have mentioned it to me. It was just one of those freak games so we have had a good laugh about it. Hopefully we can get one back on them next year.”

The cup final gave Halkett a timely sense of perspective regarding his new employers. Hearts lost 2-1 to Celtic but seeing more than 21,000 Jambos inside Hampden confirmed to him that the club he was joining in a few weeks had the potential for success.

“Yeah, it was massive. Obviously, it is something you get to look forward to at a club this size. You are aiming to get to cup finals and make it into the Europa lLague places and I think that was another reason I chose to come here.”