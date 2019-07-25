Craig Halkett reveals he has almost hit his initial goals target for Hearts

Just two games into his Hearts career, Craig Halkett is already more than half-way to achieving his scoring target for the season.

The former Livingston centre-back netted a late double to save his new team from a humiliating defeat by Stenhousemuir on Wednesday, bringing his tally in maroon to three after his debut goal against Cowdenbeath last week.

“I set a target at the start of the season, and it’s five,” said Halkett. “I always want to get five and the last couple of seasons I’ve done that. I’ll keep to the five until I get it, then I’ll take it from there. I got seven last year and eight the year before. If I can get that again I’ll be delighted. Double figures would be brilliant but my main aim has always been clean sheets and playing well defensively.”

Halkett admits Wednesday’s match was a test of nerve for Hearts after they fell behind to their League Two visitors in the 77th minute before eventually making their superiority count.

“In the first half we had a lot of chances, then the second half there were more blocks and saves,” said the defender. “You maybe start to think it’s not your day but when you play with a team like Hearts you can’t let these things bother you. You’ve got to keep going to the final whistle.”

Halkett insists he always believed Hearts would dig themselves out of trouble. “We knew we were always on top,” he said. “The majority of the stats were in our favour and you can’t drift away from the game plan. What we were doing was right, we just weren’t getting that final bit of getting the ball in the net.”

“It’s not easy when you don’t get that early goal in the first five or ten minutes or even in the first half. You’ve got to keep going. No disrespect but you’re playing against a part-time team. Their legs can go in the last ten minutes so if you just keep doing what you’re doing, the goals usually come, and thankfully they did.”