Craig Levein asks his Hearts attackers to be a little less 'greedy'

Craig Levein was pleased with the performance of his Hearts side as they moved top of Group A in the Betfred Cup, though the Tynecastle boss called for his attackers to be a little less "greedy" in future.

The visitors strolled to victory over Cowdenbeath thanks to a pair of early goals from Craig Halkett and Anthony McDonald but the margin of victory could have been so much greater on the night.

Hearts boss Craig Levein.

Even before McDonald's goal, which all but wrapped up the points in the 22nd minute, the Ladbrokes Premiership side had gone close on seven separate occasions, including Halkett's debut opener.

It was a similar story against Dundee United on Friday as Hearts were forced to settle for two points after a bonus-point penalty shoot-out win after failing to take full advantage of their first-half dominance in front of goal.

Though missing chances is something to be expected in any football game, Levein believes there's something more his players can be doing to ensure the ball finds the back of the net.

He said: "We have a lot of strikers desperate to score. They had opportunities to pass an unmarked player but decided to shoot.

"I understand that a striker needs to be greedy. We are creating these chances which is pleasing. We had a bundle on Friday and again tonight so it is frustrating we never got more goals.

"It might be the seedings come down to goal difference so we need to try and sharpen up in front of goal. I was pleased with tonight other than that one thing.”