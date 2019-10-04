Craig Levein expects Hearts defender Craig Halkett to be out for ten weeks

Hearts defender Craig Halkett will be missing for about ten weeks with his knee injury, manager Craig Levein has confirmed.

The centre-back went off during last weekend's goalless draw with St Mirren and scans have revealed the extent of his lay-off.

Levein said: "We have got a fair idea, it will be around about ten weeks but it might be less or slightly more. It's disappointing on a number of fronts, obviously for ourselves because he has been doing well, and for him because he has been doing well."