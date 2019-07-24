Craig Levein gives update on Hearts striker Conor Washington

Craig Levein has given an update on Conor Washington's condition after the Hearts striker was forced off early in the second half against Stenhousemuir.





The Northern Ireland international was replaced by Aidan Keena just before the hour mark after sustaining an injury, with Levein confirming the 27-year-old had been taken to hospital.

"Conor got a bang on his face and eye," the Hearts boss said after watching his side come from a goal down to beat the Warriors 2-1.

"He has quite a lot of blood and bruising and swelling on his eye.

"The ball hit him bang in the face before he had a chance to protect himself."

Washington was taken to A and E last night as a precaution, with Levein adding: "We'll have to wait and see what's happened."

The former Peterborough striker could be a doubt for Saturday's trip to Methil to face East Fife.