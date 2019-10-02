Craig Levein gives update on Peter Haring recovery and return date

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring has resumed running and ball work at Riccarton and should return to action later this month.

The Austrian is making steady progress following a persistent groin/pelvic injury but has yet to make an appearance this season.

He underwent double hernia surgery last Christmas but then suffered ongoing pain in a similar area towards the end of last season. His final game was the Scottish Cup final in May and he will continue to step up his recovery training during the forthcoming international break.

Hearts will not put a definite date on his return but are optimistic he will be back on the field before October ends. “We hope Peter will be back in the next two or three weeks,” said manager Craig Levein today.

“He is out on the grass running. If he doesn’t have any setbacks then we should see him relatively soon. There isn’t a definitive recovery period for this kind of injury. He is back running and doing ball work, so things are progressing well.”