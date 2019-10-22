Craig Levein: Hearts can be spurred on for semi-final by Rangers performance
Craig Levein believes Sunday’s 1-1 draw at home to Rangers can help Hearts when the sides meet again in the Betfred Cup semi-final in less than a fortnight.
The Tynecastle side picked up a morale-boosting point at home to Steven Gerrard’s team exactly two weeks before their Hampden showdown.
Levein recalls how a spirited performance away to Celtic in the final league game of last season helped Hearts as they delivered a superb performance against in the Scottish Cup final the following weekend. He is hopeful that Sunday’s uplifting draw, in which his team contained their high-flying opponents in impressive fashion, can prove similarly helpful with regard to the upcoming semi-final.
“Yes, it gives me hope,” said the manager. “To get a good experience against Rangers so close to the game is quite important. We had the same situation last season when we went to Celtic Park before the cup final and did well. It gave us an indication of what the best way to play would be, so this is kind of similar.”