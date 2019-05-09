Craig Levein: I expect Peter Haring to get better and better at Hearts

Craig Levein believes Hearts will see Peter Haring grow in stature next season after an impressive debut campaign in Scotland. After extending the Austrian midfielder’s contract until 2022, the manager predicted further improvement after the summer.

Haring has taken to Scottish football seamlessly and been imperious at times as a holding midfield player. He has scored seven times in 36 appearances so far but is currently recovering after taking an injection for a groin injury.

He agreed a contract extension with Hearts last week having joined last June from SV Ried. He followed Ikpeazu, John Souttar, Christophe Berra and Michael Smith in committing his future to the Edinburgh club.

“That was good news for everybody,” said Levein. “He’s been unlucky with his hernia problems and this latest thing as well. But he’s been a really solid signing for us, hence the importance of signing him up.

“He’s a good age in a team with a few younger ones making their way. He’s an established pro who knows the league, just gets it, understands how to be effective in this league. He’s a really low-maintenance, decent fella, and a good team-mate.

“So there are lots of reasons for extending his contract, not least that he’s impressed as a player, as well. If he hadn’t, it would be a waste of time. I’ve been really pleased with him this year – and I think we’ll see an even better Peter Haring next year.”