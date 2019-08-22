Craig Levein on signings, Naismith and Souttar fitness and Glenn Whelan's chances of facing Celtic

Craig Levein is not planning any more signings after Ryotaro Meshino, despite losing Jamie Walker to a spell on the sidelines after fracturing his fibula, the Hearts boss has revealed.

Levein, who admitted he fears the "madness" faced by Scottish football managers is getting worse, could play Glenn Whelan against Celtic, but the game will come too soon for Steven Naismith and John Souttar, who are both recovering from injury.

However, Meshino is likely to arrive in Edinburgh next week, once his loan move to Hearts from Manchester City is finalised and his first appearance in maroon could come against Hamilton at Tynecastle Park on August 25.

The 21-year-old signed for City earlier this month and was due to get married before travelling to Scotland.

Whelan could be involved against Celtic after completing 90 minutes for Hearts reserves, but influential duo Naismith and Souttar are unlikely to be ready in time for Sunday's fixture.

There was an outside chance that both players would be fit for the trip but Levein confirmed it was "likely" that the pair would miss out.