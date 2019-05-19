Craig Levein reveals another first team regular is major doubt for final

Hearts head coach Craig Levein has revealed midfielder Olly Lee is a major doubt for Saturday’s Scottish Cup final after twisting his knee in the 2-1 defeat at Celtic Park.

The 27-year-old, who wasn’t earmarked to start the match but was given the nod due to Harry Cochrane taking ill yesterday, fell to the turf in the 12th minute unchallenged clutching his knee.

Despite his best attempts to carry on, he was forced to come off and was replaced by Ryan Edwards.

A brace from Mikey Johnston was enough to give the hosts all three points despite Jake Mulraney cancelling out Johnstone’s second-minute opener.

“Olly’s twisted his knee so it doesn’t sound great,” Levein said afterwards. “He wasn’t supposed to start but Harry was ill yesterday and didn’t feel any better today so I put Olly in and that’s what happens. He thought it might be okay to carry on and went and tried it but he felt it again. It’s not good.

“It was low key game but I’m sure there will be a lot more going on this weekend. I was pleased with the kids’ performance but I was disappointed to lose the game and obviously Olly being injured.

“We have got a few on the sidelines but I am still hoping Uche [Ikpeazu], Peter [Haring] and Arnaud [Djoum] will be fit. They are big players for us.”

